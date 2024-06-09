South Africa

Four life terms for Mpumalanga serial rapist, murderer

09 June 2024 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
Thabang Joseph Selepe used social media platforms to lure his victims by posting pretending to be someone who was living a lavish lifestyle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The high court in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Friday sentenced a serial rapist and murderer to four life terms. 

The court heard how Thabang Joseph Selepe, 32, preyed on defenceless women in Kwaggafontein between 2020 and 2022, raping and then killing them. 

Police discovered a half-naked body of a woman near a school on March 30 2020. The woman was later identified as Paulinah Sangweni, 20. 

“A murder case with an additional charge of rape was opened at Kwaggafontein police station,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said, 

On December 12 2021, police attended to a similar incident where a half-naked body of a woman was found beside a road next to the same school where Sangweni's body was found. 

On May 22 2022 a half-naked body of a female person was found in the street next to the same school. The woman was identified as Charlot Mabena, 20. 

Investigators discovered Selepe used social media platforms to lure his victims by pretending to be someone living a lavish lifestyle.

Selepe was arrested on August 17 2022. 

He was found guilty of two counts of murder and two of rape. 

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended the investigation and prosecution teams for securing Selepe's conviction and sentencing.

TimesLIVE 

