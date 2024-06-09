South Africa

Tenth victim of Eastern Cape floods found

09 June 2024 - 16:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Heavy rain and flooding over the weekend killed at least 10 people and left more than 2,000 homes destroyed.
Heavy rain and flooding over the weekend killed at least 10 people and left more than 2,000 homes destroyed.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The death toll in the recent floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has risen to 10. 

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday severe storms and heavy rains had battered and caused extreme damage in many areas of the metro, particularly KwaNobuhle, Kariega, Walmer, Blue Horizon Bay and Kamesh. 

She said four bodies were found in KwaNobuhle, one each in Kamesh, Kabega Park, Chatty and Walmer while Kariega reported two deaths.

“Today, the body of the 10th victim, a female who was reported missing in Kariega, was recovered this afternoon on the Swartkops River bank in Cuyler Street,” Naidu said. 

She said the victim and a friend went missing when their car was washed away on June 1 in Kariega.

Naidu said the search for people not yet accounted for continues. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Ramaphosa calls Nelson Mandela Bay flooding a ‘true disaster’

Disaster and devastation — that was how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the recent severe storms which caused widespread flooding in Nelson ...
Politics
1 day ago

Snow falls on Northern Cape farms after storm wreaks havoc along coast

The South African Weather Service has issued a disruptive snow warning for Tuesday across high-lying parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and ...
News
6 days ago

Act now to prevent further climate change destruction

Beyond loss of life and the destruction of private property, extreme weather events take a heavy toll on economies.
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Protection against spiking introduced by Pretoria armouring company news
  2. Legal row brews over Mall of Africa after popular brand contract not renewed South Africa
  3. Rand Water gives Mpumalanga municipality 30 days to pay its R387m debt South Africa
  4. Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack South Africa
  5. Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...