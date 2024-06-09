South Africa

Gunmen still on the run

Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack

09 June 2024 - 12:57 By TIMES LIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three children and a 30-year-old adult died in a barber shop shooting on Saturday. Stock image.
Three children and a 30-year-old adult died in a barber shop shooting on Saturday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Three children died in a fatal shooting in a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.

An adult also died when unknown gunmen opened fire before fleeing the scene. Two other children were admitted to hospital. The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five.

“Detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit are investigating the circumstances of a multiple murder in Khayelitsha in a bid to get to the bottom of the incident and apprehend those responsible,” police said. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gunmen kill woman, wound man outside Mpumalanga restaurant

Hazyview police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old woman motorist and the wounding of her male passenger in a shooting outside a ...
News
2 days ago

South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot

South Africa is fast becoming one of the world’s kidnap-for-ransom hotspots, now ranked sixth globally based on the increasing prevalence of such ...
Business Times
19 hours ago

Rivals to the rescue after cycling team's bikes stolen in UK

Riders woke up on Friday to find 14 of their bikes had been stolen overnight before the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Protection against spiking introduced by Pretoria armouring company news
  2. Legal row brews over Mall of Africa after popular brand contract not renewed South Africa
  3. Rand Water gives Mpumalanga municipality 30 days to pay its R387m debt South Africa
  4. Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack South Africa
  5. Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...