South Africa

Corruption case of Richard Mdluli, co-accused set down for trial in October

10 June 2024 - 21:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Pretoria high court on Monday postponed the corruption case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused until October 7 for trial.  

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the court ordered that the trial will commence on the set date regardless of the pending outcome on an application by Mdluli compelling the police service to pay for his legal fees. 

The police had denied Mdluli funding in January 2022 and the case was postponed in September that year to October that year to allow Mdluli to provide the court with an update on the progress of a review application against his former employer. 

Mdluli, former crime intelligence CFO Solly Lazarus and former head of supply chain management Heine Barnard face charges of corruption, fraud and theft allegedly committed between 2008 and 2012 when they were at the helm of the department. 

The charges relate to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund, from which Mdluli and his family are said to have benefited. They include:

  • payment of private trips to China and Singapore;
  • private use of a witness protection house in Boksburg and conversion of this property for his personal use;
  • the leasing out of Mdluli’s private townhouse at Gordon Villas in Gordons Bay as a safe house to the state; and
  • using the monthly rental to pay his bond. 

Other allegations are that Mdluli’s family members, without adequate qualifications or experience, were appointed in crime intelligence and provided with motor vehicles and cellphones.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Assets of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, others frozen

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has obtained a provisional restraint order freezing assets belonging to former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli, ...
News
1 year ago

Corruption case against Mdluli and co-accused postponed again

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday postponed the corruption, fraud and theft case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and two ...
News
1 year ago

EDITORIAL | Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has chance to create legacy

It is of great importance for the likes of Mkhwanazi to nurture a legacy that inspires others within the police force to follow suit.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Security guard injured during cash-in-transit robbery in Mpumalanga

A security guard was injured during a cash-in-transit robbery in Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Family of woman killed by Beare says no politics, religion involved

The woman's husband and 18-year-old son are recovering in hospital
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sardine frenzy' hits KZN as 'Greatest Shoal on Earth' arrives on south coast South Africa
  2. City Power imposes measures, including load reduction, in Joburg to reduce ... South Africa
  3. Tito Mboweni adds another feather to his cap South Africa
  4. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  5. Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...