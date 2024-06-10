Tito Mboweni adds another feather to his cap

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has achieved a significant academic milestone after graduating with a master of business administration from the Asia School of Business in Malaysia.
Mboweni, a qualified economist, shared photos from his graduation ceremony on social media at the weekend to celebrate his latest accomplishment.
As news of his graduation spread, social media platforms lit up with congratulatory messages. X, in particular, saw an outpouring of support and pride from South Africans and the global community.
Commenting on the graduation pictures, some followers mocked him for his cooking adventures while others complimented his graduation attire and new shoes.
Mboweni, known for his active presence on social media and penchant for cooking, received a mix of heartfelt congratulations and humorous comments.
Since leaving government service after serving from 1999 to 2009 as governor of the Reserve Bank and then as a minister, Mboweni has embraced a new role in academia.
He was recently appointed chancellor of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (formerly Medunsa) for five years.
Mboweni holds a BA degree in politics and economics from the National University of Lesotho and a master’s degree from the University of East Anglia. He has been awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and the University of Johannesburg.
Reflecting on his educational journey, Mboweni reminisced about his previous graduations.
