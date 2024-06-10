South Africa

Tito Mboweni adds another feather to his cap

10 June 2024 - 13:23
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni at the Asia School of Business graduation ceremony for the MBA class of 2024.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni at the Asia School of Business graduation ceremony for the MBA class of 2024.
Image: Tito Mboweni/X

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has achieved a significant academic milestone after graduating with a master of business administration from the Asia School of Business in Malaysia.

Mboweni, a qualified economist, shared photos from his graduation ceremony on social media at the weekend to celebrate his latest accomplishment.

As news of his graduation spread, social media platforms lit up with congratulatory messages. X, in particular, saw an outpouring of support and pride from South Africans and the global community.

Commenting on the graduation pictures, some followers mocked him for his cooking adventures while others complimented his graduation attire and new shoes.

Mboweni, known for his active presence on social media and penchant for cooking, received a mix of heartfelt congratulations and humorous comments.

Since leaving government service after serving from 1999 to 2009 as governor of the Reserve Bank and then as a minister, Mboweni has embraced a new role in academia.

He was recently appointed chancellor of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (formerly Medunsa) for five years.  

Mboweni holds a BA degree in politics and economics from the National University of Lesotho and a master’s degree from the University of East Anglia. He has been awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and the University of Johannesburg. 

Reflecting on his educational journey, Mboweni reminisced about his previous graduations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former emerging world finance chiefs call for debt reworks to enable climate spending

A group of prominent former emerging market finance chiefs is pressing global leaders to incorporate external shocks and climate change into debt ...
News
4 days ago

With Patel gone, the economy can breathe freely

I have heard some interesting arguments in defence of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. One: “He does not steal”, and I hear that ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Kganyago hits back at MPC critics

Reserve Bank chief says committee that sets interest rates represents a broad range of views and comprises some of the best economic minds in SA
Business Times
1 month ago

A pot of gold saved the Treasury, but will the rainbow stay?

You have to wonder what the government will do when debt service costs bother us again, asks Sam Mkokeli.
Business Times
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sardine frenzy' hits KZN as 'Greatest Shoal on Earth' arrives on south coast South Africa
  2. City Power imposes measures, including load reduction, in Joburg to reduce ... South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships South Africa
  5. WATCH | Protection against spiking introduced by Pretoria armouring company news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...