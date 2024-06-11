South Africa

Diver missing and crew injured as sardine netters' boat capsizes

11 June 2024 - 12:02 By LWAZI HLANGU
Onlookers at Umgababa beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where a sardine netters boat capsized on Tuesday
Onlookers at Umgababa beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where a sardine netters boat capsized on Tuesday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A diver is missing and several crew members were injured when their boat capsized at Umgababa, south of Durban on Tuesday.

The Durban search and rescue team has been sent to Umgababa where a sardine netters' boat capsized at about 8am.

The crew members — the number is yet to be determined — were retrieved by another sardine vessel.

A source at the scene confirmed one diver is missing and the rest of the crew needed medical attention.

The netters were out for the annual Sardine Run which began with the first big net hauls reported on Sunday on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

