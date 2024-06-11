South Africa

Two suspects nabbed for barber shop shooting in Khayelitsha that left four dead

Detectives also investigating multiple murder shooting in Nyanga on Sunday

11 June 2024 - 20:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old adult at a barber shop in Nyanga on Saturday. Stock image.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old adult at a barber shop in Nyanga on Saturday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Two suspects aged 24 and 28 have been arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old man in a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon. 

Seven other people were taken to hospital when unknown gunmen opened fire in Qwarha Street in Site C before fleeing the scene.

The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five. Two other individuals were unharmed. 

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects are facing murder and attempted murder charges and will appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Friday. 

“With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out.” 

She said Western Cape serious violent crime detectives are also investigating another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack

Three children died in a fatal shooting in a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Gunmen kill woman, wound man outside Mpumalanga restaurant

Hazyview police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old woman motorist and the wounding of her male passenger in a shooting outside a ...
News
4 days ago

Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed

'You will die because your father loves money', gunman told two small children killed in Soshanguve.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  2. Malawi president: all killed on plane carrying Vice-President Chilima Africa
  3. Forensic audit, e-mails lead US court to approve extradition of Magashule’s ... South Africa
  4. I froze when I saw my 'dead brother' alive, says sister of Soshanguve man ... South Africa
  5. Store water, Joburg residents urged ahead of Rand Water maintenance South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...