South Africa

Two TMPD members dismissed for soliciting bribes

11 June 2024 - 18:23
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tshwane community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen says the duo was charged for behaviour that amounted to gross misconduct, negligence and dishonesty dating back to 2018. Stock photo.
Tshwane community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen says the duo was charged for behaviour that amounted to gross misconduct, negligence and dishonesty dating back to 2018. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

Two Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) members who terrorised residents in the greater Centurion area for years have been dismissed by the city after a lengthy disciplinary process.

According to the city, the two employees are former Sgt J. Lebombo, employed for about 22 years, and former Const A Phalane, employed for about eight years. 

Community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen said the duo was charged for behaviour that amounted to gross misconduct, negligence and dishonesty dating back to 2018.

“Lebombo was initially charged with 18 counts and Phalane with 15 counts,” he said.

After several complaints and reports from the community, a comprehensive disciplinary process was initiated to address the serious allegations against the officers, said Theunissen. 

Three former TMPD officers in court for corruption

Three former Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) officers appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of corruption and extortion, AfriForum ...
News
1 month ago

“The city decided to pursue only two charges against Lebombo and one against Phalane. These included a common charge of soliciting a bribe and a separate charge of soliciting a bribe against Sgt Lebombo.

“The chairperson found them guilty on these charges and recommended dismissal as the sanction, which has since been actioned and they are no longer employees of the city.”

Theunissen said the findings were unequivocal.

“Both officers were found guilty of conduct unbecoming of law enforcement personnel and their actions were deemed a gross violation of the ethical standards expected of TMPD members.

“The City of Tshwane has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, corruption or abuse of power within its ranks. Through their actions, these individuals have not only betrayed the trust of the community but have also undermined the reputation and integrity of the TMPD. Their continued presence in the force would pose a significant threat to the community and the values we uphold.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Victim in Soshanguve 'fake death plot' was alive when set alight in house fire: pathology report

A pathology report found that the man whose corpse was used to fake the death of Sibusiso Mahlangu was intoxicated but alive when he was set alight ...
News
4 hours ago

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
5 hours ago

Corruption case of Richard Mdluli, co-accused set down for trial in October

The Pretoria high court on Monday postponed the corruption case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused until ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  2. Forensic audit, e-mails lead US court to approve extradition of Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. I froze when I saw my 'dead brother' alive, says sister of Soshanguve man ... South Africa
  4. Store water, Joburg residents urged ahead of Rand Water maintenance South Africa
  5. Malawi president: all killed on plane carrying Vice-President Chilima Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...