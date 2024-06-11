South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

11 June 2024 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.

The soccer star was killed in 2014 in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
