The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.
The soccer star was killed in 2014 in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
