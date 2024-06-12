A female baboon — shot at least nine times with an air rifle — is on the mend and has rejoined her troop after being rescued in a terrible condition on the roof of a home in Cape Town.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the creature had gastric swelling and required treatment for toxicosis.
“A wildlife officer was sent to assess her condition and it was clear to him she would need to be captured and admitted for veterinary testing to find out what was wrong.
“She was barely moving, underweight, not able to keep up with the troop and shaking visibly at every movement. The other problem was — she had a four-month-old baby baboon still attached to her hip and the demanding youngster was giving her no peace,” said the SPCA.
The pair were cage-trapped by a wildlife team with the help of NCC Urban Baboon Programme monitors and admitted to an SPCA short-term care facility.
X-rays revealed the mother had nine intrusive air rifle pellets, was anaemic, had gastric swelling and symptoms likely associated will pellet trauma. She received treatment for toxicosis (a disease caused by poisoning).
“Incidental poisoning is a threat to baboons and other wildlife that forage on the urban edge, where overflowing human dustbins and other unsecured waste offer a menu of high-calorie foods and sugary treats not suited to a wild animal’s digestive system. Baboons are particularly vulnerable,” said the SPCA.
“After five days of proper nutrition, tummy meds, probiotics and lots of rest in a stress-free environment, mom and her baby boy were given the all-clear to return to their troop.”
The mother has since gained weight.
The animal welfare organisation said it attended to an average of 22 sick or injured chacma baboons per year from the resident peninsula troops. Issues they needed treatment for included being shot, attacked by dogs and poisoned.
Baboon shot nine times with air rifle on the mend after rooftop rescue
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
