Life behind bars for Mpumalanga man who raped 15-year-old girl
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The KwaMhlanga regional court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2012.
The girl was on her way home from church when she came across Abashon Posh Moyo, who sent her to buy him a drink from the local shop.
“On her way back from the shop the accused dragged her to an open space and forcefully raped her. The victim reported the incident to her aunt and the victim’s mother was informed,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
The accused pleaded not guilty in court.
“Prosecutor Bianca Harmse led evidence of the victim, the first report and the victim’s mother.”
She also presented a J88 medical report which showed injuries to the victim.
“The court found the evidence of the state witnesses credible and the accused was found guilty as charged,” Nyuswa said.
