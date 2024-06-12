South Africa

Preliminary probe points to vandalism of transformers at Zola substation

12 June 2024 - 22:39 By TimesLIVE
A fire broke out at a substation in Zola, Soweto causing an outage in the area on June 12, 2024.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Eskom says a preliminary investigation has found two transformers at the Zola substation which caught fire on Wednesday morning were vandalised. 

The fire disrupted the electricity supply to Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, Moletsane, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola and Zondi. 

Eskom said its technicians managed to access the substation after the fire had been extinguished. 

“Based on the preliminary findings, we can confirm that the fire to the one transformer was caused by vandalism. There is also vandalism to the second transformer, and transformer oil has been stolen,” it said in a statement. 

The power utility said it would continue to assess the extent of the damage to the two affected transformers.

The estimated time of restoration of power was not yet available. 

TimesLIVE 

