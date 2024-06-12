School governing body (SGB) chair Raymond Saayman confirmed the incident was reported to school management.
“This incident has shocked us as it is not typical of the behaviour displayed by our pupils. We strongly condemn any form of racism and have acted swiftly and decisively in reporting the matter and ensuring the disciplinary process proceeds without delay,” Saayman said.
He said the school had started an investigation.
“Due to the sensitivity of the matter and involvement of minors, we are unfortunately unable to provide specific details about the disciplinary proceedings and outcomes. However, we can assure you the disciplinary process is being followed rigorously and appropriate actions will be taken,” he said.
“Throughout this period, the school has been in constant communication via email and personal calls with the parents, offering support and checking on the pupil’s wellbeing.”
Despite the school's assurances of swift action, the father expressed frustration with the handling of the situation.
“The impact on my daughter is profound. She only wrote two exams before being admitted to hospital.
“More needs to be done to raise awareness in Afrikaans schools about racism. White children should know it is not acceptable.”
The father said he wants increased awareness and for his child to receive justice.
“The punishment of the boys is one of the things you would like to see happen. In terms of racial matters, the education must be broader for white kids to know you are not allowed to call a black child [the k-word].”
TimesLIVE
Pretoria pupil suicidal after k-word racial slur at Afrikaans school: Dad wants culprits punished, interventions
Image: Supplied
A 14-year-old pupil has been hospitalised for being suicidal after a racial slur was flung at her at an Afrikaans school east of Pretoria.
The grade 8 pupil from Hoërskool Die Wilgers was insulted by two pupils who called her by the derogatory k-word racial term in May. .
The victim's father described how the trauma affected his daughter.
“My daughter told me two boys at school called her a k****r and asked me 'what is a [k-word]?'. I did not know what to say to her. I was in disbelief. This happened in front of other pupils. There were about six of them and it hit her as she was the only black child,” he said.
The father and daughter went to the school to discuss the matter with management, and were assured an investigation would be conducted.
The racial slur was not an isolated incident. The father said his daughter had experienced ongoing bullying.
“She tells me things and I try to comfort her and tell her not to concentrate on negative remarks. During the investigation it was clear this wasn’t the first time she experienced racism. She has been in Afrikaans schools her whole life and she did not like racial comments. She always told me we are all the same. When this happened to her it made her realise some children see her differently and she had a psychological meltdown about her identity,” he said.
As the investigation unfolded, the depth of the impact on the young girl became apparent. The father described how his daughter began to isolate herself, became agitated and asked alarming questions about life and death.
“Everything changed. The suicidal thoughts came with questions about what happens when you die, about Jesus Christ,” he said.
Her parents took her to a psychologist who referred her to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because she was suicidal. She missed her June examinations.
“My child is in hospital. I have opened a criminal case because no-one deserves such degradation, especially in 2024. We are on the edge of losing a child because of racism. It cannot be,” her father said.
Curro’s value system needs to be investigated: education department
School governing body (SGB) chair Raymond Saayman confirmed the incident was reported to school management.
“This incident has shocked us as it is not typical of the behaviour displayed by our pupils. We strongly condemn any form of racism and have acted swiftly and decisively in reporting the matter and ensuring the disciplinary process proceeds without delay,” Saayman said.
He said the school had started an investigation.
“Due to the sensitivity of the matter and involvement of minors, we are unfortunately unable to provide specific details about the disciplinary proceedings and outcomes. However, we can assure you the disciplinary process is being followed rigorously and appropriate actions will be taken,” he said.
“Throughout this period, the school has been in constant communication via email and personal calls with the parents, offering support and checking on the pupil’s wellbeing.”
Despite the school's assurances of swift action, the father expressed frustration with the handling of the situation.
“The impact on my daughter is profound. She only wrote two exams before being admitted to hospital.
“More needs to be done to raise awareness in Afrikaans schools about racism. White children should know it is not acceptable.”
The father said he wants increased awareness and for his child to receive justice.
“The punishment of the boys is one of the things you would like to see happen. In terms of racial matters, the education must be broader for white kids to know you are not allowed to call a black child [the k-word].”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Palestine link to Durban murder sparks outrage
Valencia fans get jail sentence for racist abuse of Madrid star Vinicius
Why public apologies about racist comments are so annoying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos