The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has urged motorists to help reduce the number of deadly road accidents this Youth Month, with Youth Day falling on the weekend.
This after available data revealed the average number of road fatalities when Youth Day falls on a weekend is 74.
According to the RAF, statistics also revealed young South Africans mainly die in road crashes.
“We appeal to road users to play their part in ensuring their journeys do not end in tragedy. The deaths of young people on the roads make up about 40% of total road crash deaths in the country. Plans for your life and the future should start with ensuring you get to your destination safely. Let’s be intentional about saving lives,” said RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo.
The RAF said from 2020 to 2022, the estimated number of young people who died on the roads was 13,963 out of 34,946 fatalities.
According to the RAF, this translates to an annual average of 4,654 fatalities in the age group 15 to 34 years compared to the total average of 11,649.
The fund said in the same period, most young road users who died were pedestrians at 38%, followed by passengers at 35%.
“South is largely made up of a youth population and staying safe on the roads is one way to preserve the country’s future. Some deaths are avoidable by simply adhering to the rules of the road and the use of restraints such as seat belts and car seats [for babies, toddlers and young children].
“Winter months, which include Youth Month, present a huge risk on the roads because nights are longer. Most road accidents happen ay night. This requires road users to be more vigilant and visible, including using reflective vests, wearing bright colours and being mindful of seasonal changes.”
Road accidents are biggest cause of mortality among youth, RAF urges safe driving practices
Image: Gallo Images
