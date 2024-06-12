South Africa

Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed

12 June 2024 - 22:26 By TimesLIVE
Stellenbosch University. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Stellenbosch University (SU) said on Wednesday its rectorate has accepted the principal recommendation of a panel that the Wilgenhof residence be closed. 

The panel was appointed by the rectorate earlier this year after the discovery of disturbing contents in two rooms at the Wilgenhof residence. 

A former student filed a report on how students at one of the university’s oldest men’s residences held secret initiation sessions that entailed nudity and abuse of first-year students. 

The student, who has since left the university because he was “dead scared”, alleged that secret initiations at Wilgenhof saw students forced to drink a toxic mixture of linseed oil and aloe crystals.

On Wednesday, the university said the rector Prof Wim de Villiers will recommend to the council that Wilgenhof residence be closed and that alternative uses be considered for the buildings.   

“Council will consider the rector’s recommendations at its meeting of June 24,” SU said in a statement. 

The panel, chaired by an advocate from the Cape Bar, assisted by a former experienced university executive in higher education, and the deputy registrar for governance, ethics and compliance at SU, investigated the contents found during an audit of the spaces and amenities of the residence and was asked to report to the rectorate on its findings and recommendations.

De Villiers assured staff, students and parents that SU would remain unwavering in its commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive centre of excellence.

“Given the body of evidence presented by our expert panel, we have accepted its main recommendation that closure of the Wilgenhof residence is the appropriate action going forward,” De Villiers said.

TimesLIVE 

