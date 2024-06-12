South Africa

Suspect arrested in connection with murders of four people in Soshanguve, including two girls

12 June 2024 - 06:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people in Soshanguve last week. File photo.
One suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people in Soshanguve last week. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police have confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the murders of four people, including two young girls, in Soshanguve last week.

Tinyiko and Mpfumo Mashaba, aged four and seven, died after their shack was set alight in Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve. According to their mother, the girls were shot before the fire.

The suspect has also been linked to an attack at a tavern in the area, where six people were shot after gunmen opened fire on the patrons. A man and a woman died at the scene while four others were rushed to a medical centre.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspect, 35, was arrested on Sunday in Akasia. 

"Police also recovered a vehicle allegedly used during the commission of crime. More suspects might be arrested in this case pending further investigation."

"The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria north magistrate's court on Wednesday, facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder."

Masondo said the search for other suspects continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Victim in Soshanguve 'fake death plot' was alive when set alight in house fire: pathology report

A pathology report found that the man whose corpse was used to fake the death of Sibusiso Mahlangu was intoxicated but alive when he was set alight ...
News
17 hours ago

Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed

'You will die because your father loves money', gunman told two small children killed in Soshanguve.
News
1 week ago

Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their father’

Gauteng police have assigned a team of seasoned detectives to trace and arrest suspects who shot six people, killing two, and burned a shack where ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cross-country motorcyclist Mike Pentecost dies in racing accident news
  2. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  3. Stiff sentence for man who conned investors in Free State South Africa
  4. Forensic audit, e-mails lead US court to approve extradition of Magashule’s ... South Africa
  5. Long-distance taxi operators say road rules are enforced differently in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...