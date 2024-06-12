Police have confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the murders of four people, including two young girls, in Soshanguve last week.
Tinyiko and Mpfumo Mashaba, aged four and seven, died after their shack was set alight in Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve. According to their mother, the girls were shot before the fire.
The suspect has also been linked to an attack at a tavern in the area, where six people were shot after gunmen opened fire on the patrons. A man and a woman died at the scene while four others were rushed to a medical centre.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspect, 35, was arrested on Sunday in Akasia.
"Police also recovered a vehicle allegedly used during the commission of crime. More suspects might be arrested in this case pending further investigation."
"The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria north magistrate's court on Wednesday, facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder."
Masondo said the search for other suspects continues.
TimesLIVE
Suspect arrested in connection with murders of four people in Soshanguve, including two girls
Image: Gareth Wilson
TimesLIVE
