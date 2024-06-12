The correctional services department has denied convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's claims of ill-treatment in prison.
Bester took the spotlight last week when he appeared in the Free State High Court, accusing correctional services of mistreating him in prison.
“For the past 15 months I had no access or contact with any human except the person who sits outside my door,” Bester said.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, in an interview, dismissed Bester's claims of being ill-treated, saying he enjoyed the same privileges as other inmates.
“He enjoys one hour of exercise, he can take a shower and he can consult,” he said.
Nxumalo said inmates were treated based on the risk they pose.
“The Correctional Services Act makes it clear inmates must be treated the same. However, there are different classifications because the risk is not the same. Some inmates are classified low risk, others medium risk and others high risk. If you are housed at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison you are a maximum classified inmate and Thabo Bester is a maximum classified inmate.”
Bester also raised concerns about not being allowed to wear his expensive clothing.
Nxumalo said: “If they want to be fashionistas they can do it somewhere else but not when they are under our camp.”
Nxumalo also denied Bester's phone calls were recorded by officials.
“We have some centres that have the capacity to record phone calls but we opt not to.”
He said the department was unconcerned by Bester's claims.
“We have officials guided by the code of conduct. When people go to our facilities thinking they can undermine our officials we will not sit back and look at that; we have to act.”
Bester's case has been postponed to July 24.
WATCH | 'Inmates are treated based on risk': correctional services on Thabo Bester's ill-treatment claims
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The correctional services department has denied convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's claims of ill-treatment in prison.
Bester took the spotlight last week when he appeared in the Free State High Court, accusing correctional services of mistreating him in prison.
“For the past 15 months I had no access or contact with any human except the person who sits outside my door,” Bester said.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, in an interview, dismissed Bester's claims of being ill-treated, saying he enjoyed the same privileges as other inmates.
“He enjoys one hour of exercise, he can take a shower and he can consult,” he said.
Nxumalo said inmates were treated based on the risk they pose.
“The Correctional Services Act makes it clear inmates must be treated the same. However, there are different classifications because the risk is not the same. Some inmates are classified low risk, others medium risk and others high risk. If you are housed at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison you are a maximum classified inmate and Thabo Bester is a maximum classified inmate.”
Bester also raised concerns about not being allowed to wear his expensive clothing.
Nxumalo said: “If they want to be fashionistas they can do it somewhere else but not when they are under our camp.”
Nxumalo also denied Bester's phone calls were recorded by officials.
“We have some centres that have the capacity to record phone calls but we opt not to.”
He said the department was unconcerned by Bester's claims.
“We have officials guided by the code of conduct. When people go to our facilities thinking they can undermine our officials we will not sit back and look at that; we have to act.”
Bester's case has been postponed to July 24.
Courtesy of eNCA
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and co-accused back in court
‘No one knows the true facts,’ says Thabo Bester in courtroom outburst
WATCH | Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
'Tracking Thabo Bester': the tale of SA’s most famous prison break
Magudumana assault allegations are being probed: DCS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos