South Africa

WATCH | Health minister briefs the media on Mpox outbreak

12 June 2024 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Health minister Joe Phaahla is holding a media briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the outbreak of monkeypox disease, also known as Mpox.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Monkeypox is spreading in KZN, call for vigilance to minimise risk

It is through transparency about confirmed and suspected cases that government can prevent further transmission and avoidable deaths, the health ...
News
6 days ago

Flu cases on the rise, second case of Mpox detected

A number of flu strains are circulating in South Africa, the most common being A(H1N1) pdm09, previously known as “swine flu”, the health department ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng man with no travel history contracts monkeypox

A laboratory confirmed case of monkeypox from the Ahmed Kathrada Hospital in Johannesburg has been registered.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cross-country motorcyclist Mike Pentecost dies in racing accident news
  2. Stiff sentence for man who conned investors in Free State South Africa
  3. Long-distance taxi operators say road rules are enforced differently in KZN South Africa
  4. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  5. Forensic audit, e-mails lead US court to approve extradition of Magashule’s ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...