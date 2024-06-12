Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Meyiwa was fatally shot in Vosloorus in 2014.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Meyiwa was fatally shot in Vosloorus in 2014.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court
SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos