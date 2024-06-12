South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

12 June 2024 - 11:46 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in Vosloorus in 2014.

READ MORE:

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
22 hours ago

SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
News
1 week ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
2 weeks ago
