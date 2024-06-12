South Africa

Woman found with items stolen from NW farm during murder, kidnapping

12 June 2024 - 13:43 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 60-year-old woman was killed and her 70-year-old husband kidnapped during a house robbery at a farm outside Swartruggens. Police arrested a 34-year-old woman who was allegedly found in possession of the stolen items. File photo.
A 60-year-old woman was killed and her 70-year-old husband kidnapped during a house robbery at a farm outside Swartruggens. Police arrested a 34-year-old woman who was allegedly found in possession of the stolen items. File photo.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

North West police have arrested a woman for possession of suspected stolen property linked to the attack on an elderly couple.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said four suspects entered a farm outside Swartruggens on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old woman who was alone in the house was killed.

Her husband, aged 70, was accosted by the suspects on his arrival.

Funani said they took him to the main house, which they ransacked. Household items were loaded into two bakkies.

“They then kidnapped the husband, put him in one of the bakkies and left.

“The 70-year-old victim managed to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle. He alerted nearby farmers who contacted the police,” she said.

The stolen items were taken by the suspects to a shack belonging to the 34-year-old woman in an informal settlement outside Swartruggens.

She was arrested early on Wednesday and is expected to appear before the Swartruggens magistrate’s court on Friday.

The search for the four suspects continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

House robbers shot, arrested after mistakenly activating panic alarm

A house robber inadvertently activated a panic alarm as his acquaintances ransacked a house, sending the trio fleeing in a panic into the waiting ...
News
1 month ago

Two held for kidnapping, robbery as search continues for more suspects

Two men will appear in a Mpumalanga court on Wednesday after they were arrested for house robbery and kidnapping at the weekend
News
4 months ago

Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house

A botched robbery at a Limpopo guesthouse ended in a shoot-out with security guards.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cross-country motorcyclist Mike Pentecost dies in racing accident news
  2. Stiff sentence for man who conned investors in Free State South Africa
  3. Long-distance taxi operators say road rules are enforced differently in KZN South Africa
  4. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  5. Pretoria pupil suicidal after k-word racial slur at Afrikaans school: Dad wants ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...