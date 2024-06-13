South Africa

Condolences for family of teen cyclist killed in Cape Town crash

13 June 2024 - 15:39 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cyclist Caleb de Kock.
Cyclist Caleb de Kock.
Image: Angus McKenzie/Facebook

Heartfelt condolences have been conveyed to the family of a 17-year-old cyclist who died after crashing into a parked car in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Caleb de Kock, a member of the Phoenix Cycling Club, rode into the vehicle on Tuesday in Beach Road.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said he was transported to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said: “It is with a deep, exceptionally deep sense of sadness that I have been informed of the senseless death of a young Bonteheuwel legend.

“In a tragic bicycle accident, Caleb lost his life. However, his tenacity, his relentlessness and his pursuit for success saw him overcome many challenges to pursue a sport that gave him life and joy.

“My deepest condolences go out to his family, his mom, our community and the cycling fraternity,” said McKenzie.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Road accidents are biggest cause of mortality among youth, RAF urges safe driving practices

The Road Accident Fund has urged motorists to help reduce the number of deadly road accidents this Youth Month, with Youth Day falling on the ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Pongola truck driver's damning dashcam footage leads to conviction on 20 counts of murder

Footage shows Sibusiso Siyaya drove on wrong side of road for 1.2km at high speeds to avoid traffic so he could earn more money in incentive programme
News
4 weeks ago

RAF gets legal rap over the knuckles over AG findings

The adoption of a new accounting standard saw the Road Accident Fund write off more than R300bn in liabilities
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa
  2. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  3. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa
  4. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  5. South Africa’s armoured cars show off their muscle at Securex 2024 news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...