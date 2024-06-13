South Africa

LISTEN | Health department confirms second Mpox death

13 June 2024 - 09:41
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla briefs the media on the outbreak of Mpox disease. A second fatality has been recorded. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

A second person has died after contracting Mpox, the department of health confirmed on Thursday morning.

The department said the latest death was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“The latest case is a 38-year-old male who was admitted at a hospital in uMgungundlovu,” spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

“He tested positive for Mpox on Wednesday, after presenting with extensive lesions, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and sore throat. The patient unfortunately died the same day his test results came back positive.

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the country from five to six, and deaths [to two].”

