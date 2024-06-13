South Africa

Man 'chasing snake' sentenced to 30 years in jail for stealing Telkom cellphone tower batteries

13 June 2024 - 23:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In his defence,Tinos Ndebele said he was chasing a snake at the Telkom cellphone tower in Bloemfontein.
In his defence,Tinos Ndebele said he was chasing a snake at the Telkom cellphone tower in Bloemfontein.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Bloemfontein regional court on Thursday sentenced a man who stole Telkom cellphone tower batteries worth R36,000 to 30 years imprisonment. 

Tinos Ndebele was found guilty of tampering with essential infrastructure and theft from essential infrastructure.   

An alarm was triggered at a Telkom cellphone tower in Roodewal in June last year. When Telkom officials went to investigate, they found fencing around the tower damaged, a container broken into and the door forced open. Twelve batteries worth R36,000 were stolen from the container. 

A police forensic team lifted fingerprints from the crime scene and matched them to Ndebele's. 

“In his defence during the trial, the accused gave a version that he was a snake catcher and on the said date he was chasing a king cobra. The snake went into the container, thus explaining his fingerprints found at the crime scene,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Prosecutor Petro van den Berg argued that the court should impose the maximum sentence on Ndebele as tampering with essential infrastructure offences was on the increase and harming the economy. 

“The accused was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment on a charge of tampering with infrastructure and 15 years’ imprisonment on a charge of theft from infrastructure.” 

The court ordered that five years of the sentence for theft from infrastructure run concurrently with the 20-year sentence. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Stiff sentence for man who conned investors in Free State

An investment scheme fraudster was sentenced to an effective nine years’ imprisonment by the Ficksburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Ten-year jail sentence for man whose driving led to death of transport minister's relatives

The man responsible for a car accident that led to the death of six relatives of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga two years ago was sentenced to ...
News
8 hours ago

‘They gave my brother liquor so he couldn’t escape fire’: sister speaks of brother’s murder to fake a death

Sibling recounts her last interactions with Sibusiso Sithebe, who was allegedly killed by his ex and her husband to claim R500,000 in life cover
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa
  2. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  3. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  4. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa
  5. South Africa’s armoured cars show off their muscle at Securex 2024 news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...