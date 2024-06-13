A manhunt is under way for a suspect who shot dead a 30-year-old police constable during a crime prevention operation in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the constable, whose identity is yet to be released, was based at Khayelitsha police station.
“Reports from the scene indicate that members of Khayelitsha police station’s crime prevention unit were conducting a stop and search operation in Q-Block at approximately 9.30pm when they came under fire from an armed suspect,” said Potelwa.
A murder and attempted murder case was opened and the investigation handed over to the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said on Thursday the investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.
Manhunt for suspect who gunned down SAPS constable in Khayelitsha
Image: 123RF/petrunina
A manhunt is under way for a suspect who shot dead a 30-year-old police constable during a crime prevention operation in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the constable, whose identity is yet to be released, was based at Khayelitsha police station.
“Reports from the scene indicate that members of Khayelitsha police station’s crime prevention unit were conducting a stop and search operation in Q-Block at approximately 9.30pm when they came under fire from an armed suspect,” said Potelwa.
A murder and attempted murder case was opened and the investigation handed over to the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said on Thursday the investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.
Two suspects nabbed for barber shop shooting in Khayelitsha that left four dead
This incident follows the shooting of three children and a 30-year-old man at a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday.
Seven other people were taken to hospital when unknown gunmen opened fire in Qwarha Street in Site C before fleeing.
The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five. Two other individuals were unharmed.
Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said police were shocked by the death of the constable and vowed no resources would be spared in tracking down the shooter.
“It is disheartening that police officials who are deployed to bring safety to communities find themselves being targeted by criminals. Our reinforced deployments are hard at work in efforts to apprehend the suspect,” said Patekile.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police ministry ordered to pay R150k to man arrested by Katlehong officers
'A lonely journey': retired cops start support group
EDITORIAL | True service goes beyond just an occupation or a paycheck
Two TMPD members dismissed for soliciting bribes
Suspect arrested in connection with murders of four people in Soshanguve, including two girls
Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos