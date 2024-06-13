South Africa

Manhunt for suspect who gunned down SAPS constable in Khayelitsha

13 June 2024 - 10:29 By Kim Swartz
A suspect opened fire on police conducting a stop and search operation in Khayelitsha, fatally wounding a SAPS constable. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/petrunina

A manhunt is under way for a suspect who shot dead a 30-year-old police constable during a crime prevention operation in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the constable, whose identity is yet to be released, was based at Khayelitsha police station.  

“Reports from the scene indicate that members of Khayelitsha police station’s crime prevention unit were conducting a stop and search operation in Q-Block at approximately 9.30pm when they came under fire from an armed suspect,” said Potelwa.  

A murder and attempted murder case was opened and the investigation handed over to the Hawks. 

Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said on Thursday the investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.

Two suspects nabbed for barber shop shooting in Khayelitsha that left four dead

Two suspects aged 24 and 28 have been arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old man in a barber shop in Khayelitsha ...
1 day ago

This incident follows the shooting of three children and a 30-year-old man at a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday.  

Seven other people were taken to hospital when unknown gunmen opened fire in Qwarha Street in Site C before fleeing.  

The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five. Two other individuals were unharmed.  

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said police were shocked by the death of the constable and vowed no resources would be spared in tracking down the shooter.

“It is disheartening that police officials who are deployed to bring safety to communities find themselves being targeted by criminals. Our reinforced deployments are hard at work in efforts to apprehend the suspect,” said Patekile. 

News
News
Opinion & Analysis
News
News
News
