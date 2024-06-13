Grow your agricultural business: young KZN entrepreneurs can apply for Metropolitan Collective Shapers

“Metropolitan Collective Shapers' philosophy is built around a 'hand up, not a hand out' approach; which fosters self-sufficiency and innovation, while being supported by experts,” says Phumla Mavundla, head of marketing: product and channel at Metropolitan.

“With youth unemployment alarmingly high, our initiative in KZN's agricultural sector aims to leverage the province's rich resources and young talent to spur economic growth and build sustainable and resilient communities.”

Beyond insurance products and partnering with South Africans on the journey to financial progress, Metropolitan is committed to people and making a real impact in communities. As part of the programme, Metropolitan will also host a virtual masterclass, accessible to youth entrepreneurs from across the country.

Programme details and offerings

Participants will benefit from bespoke training modules that address the soft skills as well as specific sector nuances and the needs of the local agriculture industry. Additionally, they will have access to experienced business mentors who provide continuous guidance throughout the programme.

Top-performing businesses will receive business cash injections, providing crucial financial support to help scale their operations.

The Metropolitan Collective Shapers programme also offers market access opportunities, connecting participants to essential networks that facilitate business growth and sustainability.

Application process: how to get involved

To participate in the Metropolitan Collective Shapers programme, applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 35 and should permanently reside in SA. The initiative seeks youth-owned businesses that are 100% South African, prioritising those that are historically disadvantaged, including people living with disabilities.

Businesses must have been operating for at least 12 months within the formal or informal agriculture sector in KZN, with the director fully dedicated to the business. Importantly, the business needs to be an established entity, serving as the main venture for the applicant rather than a part-time endeavour.

Applicants are invited to apply online via Metropolitan's website. Applications close on June 30; the official programme will commence on July 1 and run until December 31 2024.

Previous successes and future outlook

The Metropolitan Collective Shapers programme has already made a significant impact in Polokwane and Tshwane, helping young entrepreneurs in farming and the food and hospitality industries reach new business heights.

Speaking about the programme, Benjamin Nkanyane, who runs Davhuha Farming Enterprises and participated in 2021, says: “Metropolitan Collective Shapers took me out of my comfort zone and reignited my passion for farming. I have learnt to think strategically about expanding my business, which now operates on a 3ha farm, produces over 45,000 heads of vegetables, employs 15 farm workers and supplies a school feeding scheme.”