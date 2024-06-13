South Africa

Ten-year jail sentence for man whose driving led to death of transport minister's relatives

13 June 2024 - 18:09 By TimesLIVE
Six relatives of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga died in an accident on the R11 near Ladysmith in July 2022.
Image: Supplied

The man responsible for a car accident that led to the death of six relatives of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga two years ago was sentenced to an effective 10 years' imprisonment on Thursday. 

Celumusa Ngwenya, 35, plead guilty to six counts of culpable homicide in the Ladysmith regional court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said in a statement. 

“His plea relates to the motor vehicle accident that occurred on July 17 2022 on the N11 highway, outside Ladysmith, which claimed the lives of six people aged between four and 40 years.” 

Ngwenya appeared in court in January this year on a summons. 

According to a vehicle tracker report handed into court, Ngwenya was driving at 158km/h in an 80km zone and overtook on a double barrier line on a bend. 

 TimesLIVE 

