The Senzo Meyiwa trial is continuing on Thursday at the Pretoria high court.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.
He was killed in 2014 in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
