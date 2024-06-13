South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

13 June 2024 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa trial is continuing on Thursday at the Pretoria high court.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of killing Meyiwa.

He was killed in 2014 in a shooting at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
1 day ago

SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
News
1 week ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa
  2. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  3. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa
  4. South Africa’s armoured cars show off their muscle at Securex 2024 news
  5. I froze when I saw my 'dead brother' alive, says sister of Soshanguve man ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...