South Africa

Woman ‘thrown out of bakkie by ex, who then drives over her’

13 June 2024 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and attempted murder. Stock photo.
Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and attempted murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A Limpopo woman who accepted a lift to work with her ex-boyfriend was admitted to hospital after he allegedly threw her out of the vehicle and  drove over her while she lay on the ground.

Limpopo police said the two were on the road at about 7am on Tuesday.

Police in Tubatse, in Sekhukhune district, arrested a 34-year-old suspect for attempted murder and kidnapping. He is due in court on Thursday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "The victim, 27, was at her residence preparing to work when the suspect arrived in a bakkie. He invited her to drive with him to Makofane village, where he resides. They drove together on condition the suspect drop her at Praktiseer as she was going to work.

"It is alleged the suspect drove past Praktiseer and took a route to Mabocha village.

"A heated argument ensued and the suspect threatened to kill the victim. He allegedly opened the door of the moving vehicle and pushed the victim out of the vehicle and left her.

"When he noticed the victim was able to move and was requesting assistance from other motorists, the suspect reversed the vehicle and hit the victim. He then  put her in the back of the bakkie.

"The victim regained consciousness and found herself in the back of the suspect's bakkie."

She was subsequently taken to hospital. 

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘They gave my brother liquor so he couldn’t escape fire’: sister speaks of brother’s murder to fake a death

Sibling recounts her last interactions with Sibusiso Sithebe, who was allegedly killed by his ex and her husband to claim R500,000 in life cover
News
15 hours ago

Boyfriend 'kills toddler for soiling himself'

A two-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his mother's boyfriend, Free State police say.
News
5 days ago

Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed

'You will die because your father loves money', gunman told two small children killed in Soshanguve.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa
  2. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  3. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa
  4. South Africa’s armoured cars show off their muscle at Securex 2024 news
  5. I froze when I saw my 'dead brother' alive, says sister of Soshanguve man ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...