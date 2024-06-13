A Limpopo woman who accepted a lift to work with her ex-boyfriend was admitted to hospital after he allegedly threw her out of the vehicle and drove over her while she lay on the ground.
Limpopo police said the two were on the road at about 7am on Tuesday.
Police in Tubatse, in Sekhukhune district, arrested a 34-year-old suspect for attempted murder and kidnapping. He is due in court on Thursday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "The victim, 27, was at her residence preparing to work when the suspect arrived in a bakkie. He invited her to drive with him to Makofane village, where he resides. They drove together on condition the suspect drop her at Praktiseer as she was going to work.
"It is alleged the suspect drove past Praktiseer and took a route to Mabocha village.
"A heated argument ensued and the suspect threatened to kill the victim. He allegedly opened the door of the moving vehicle and pushed the victim out of the vehicle and left her.
"When he noticed the victim was able to move and was requesting assistance from other motorists, the suspect reversed the vehicle and hit the victim. He then put her in the back of the bakkie.
"The victim regained consciousness and found herself in the back of the suspect's bakkie."
She was subsequently taken to hospital.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Woman ‘thrown out of bakkie by ex, who then drives over her’
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
A Limpopo woman who accepted a lift to work with her ex-boyfriend was admitted to hospital after he allegedly threw her out of the vehicle and drove over her while she lay on the ground.
Limpopo police said the two were on the road at about 7am on Tuesday.
Police in Tubatse, in Sekhukhune district, arrested a 34-year-old suspect for attempted murder and kidnapping. He is due in court on Thursday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "The victim, 27, was at her residence preparing to work when the suspect arrived in a bakkie. He invited her to drive with him to Makofane village, where he resides. They drove together on condition the suspect drop her at Praktiseer as she was going to work.
"It is alleged the suspect drove past Praktiseer and took a route to Mabocha village.
"A heated argument ensued and the suspect threatened to kill the victim. He allegedly opened the door of the moving vehicle and pushed the victim out of the vehicle and left her.
"When he noticed the victim was able to move and was requesting assistance from other motorists, the suspect reversed the vehicle and hit the victim. He then put her in the back of the bakkie.
"The victim regained consciousness and found herself in the back of the suspect's bakkie."
She was subsequently taken to hospital.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘They gave my brother liquor so he couldn’t escape fire’: sister speaks of brother’s murder to fake a death
Boyfriend 'kills toddler for soiling himself'
Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos