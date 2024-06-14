South Africa

ANC's new leadership in seven provinces in the spotlight

14 June 2024 - 16:54
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New premiers representing the ANC.
New premiers representing the ANC.
Image: Supplied/Phophi Ramathuba/Masi Losi/Freddy Mavunda/Thapelo Morebudi/Mandla Ndlovu X

The ANC has announced the selection of seven new premiers for the provinces where the party holds a majority, eliciting a range of reactions.

Oscar Mabuyane remains Eastern Cape premier while Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae replaces Mxolisi Dukwana in the Free State. Panyaza Lesufi remains at the helm in Gauteng. 

Phophi Ramathuba became the first woman premier in Limpopo, taking over from Stanley Mathabatha. Mandla Ndlovu made his debut for Mpumalanga, taking Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane's position, and Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi became the new premier of North West.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba in the spotlight as potential premier

As Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha will not be returning to his position, much attention has been on the province's health MEC Phophi Ramathuba as ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zamani Saul made a comeback for his second term as premier in the Northern Cape.

The selection sparked reaction on social media, reflecting a mix of jubilation and disappointment among South Africans.

Mabuyane was referred to as the “minister of Cutting Edge”, with some people disappointed at his return. Cutting Edge is a TV show which shines the spotlight on government failures which leave residents suffering from lack of infrastructure development and poverty in the province. It puts the focus on corruption, health, education, labour and politics.

Eastern Cape resident Khaya Kaizer Myoli said: “Another five years of Cutting Edge episodes.”

Ayanda Mbele criticised the appointment, saying: “It's ANC tradition to reward incompetence. He's getting rewarded for delivering an impoverished constituency. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape gave [the] ANC a lifeline.”

Ramathuba’s selection for Limpopo garnered significant praise on social media.

Yaone Bluks Mop from Botswana congratulated her, saying, “she deserved it, we love her a lot from Botswana, always praying for her”.

Lesufi also received words of encouragement from the public. 

The new premiers get ready to take on their roles as they are sworn in from Friday.

Here are some more comments:: 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Phophi Ramathuba elected Limpopo’s first female premier

Phophi Ramathuba has been elected the first female premier of Limpopo. The ANC won a majority of the seats in the province’s legislature.
Politics
5 hours ago

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba in the spotlight as potential premier

As Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha will not be returning to his position, much attention has been on the province's health MEC Phophi Ramathuba as ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape premier

Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as premier of the Eastern Cape for a second term on Friday.
Politics
6 hours ago

Letsoha-Mathae to replace Dukwana, Ramathuba replaces Mathabatha as ANC announces premier candidates

Panyaza Lesufi is set for a return as Gauteng premier should the ANC retain power after the coalition talks now under way.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Alan Winde re-elected as Western Cape premier

Alan Winde was re-elected premier at a sitting of the Western Cape legislature on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  2. Justice served, but six of my family are gone forever: Transport minister ... South Africa
  3. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa
  4. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  5. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...