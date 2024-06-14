South Africa

FREE TO READ | Youth Day and born-free views

Reasons for optimism as young people speak out

14 June 2024 - 14:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

Our Youth Day publication traditionally focuses on issues affecting young people in our society. This year, as SA marks the 30th anniversary of our democracy, we use the opportunity to reflect on the views of people younger than 30 years old, those who were born into our democracy and who never felt the pain caused by apartheid. Their views reflect a maturity that goes way beyond their years, combined with an understanding that democracy has served up some good, but also some bad.

Clearly, while there are many challenges in SA, it is not all doom and gloom. As usual, we look at some of the issues facing young people, including unequal education, which contributes to the vicious cycle of poverty in our country.

We also look at some existing initiatives to tackle unemployment and the opportunities presented by sectors such as agriculture and technology. The views expressed in this publication — of young people and others dealing with issues facing the youth — give us a sense of optimism for the future of our country.

Maybe, just maybe, we will be able to realise the better society that we all deserve in the next 30 years of democracy, but hopefully, much sooner. We hope you enjoy the read.

Ryland Fisher, Editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  2. Justice served, but six of my family are gone forever: Transport minister ... South Africa
  3. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  4. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa
  5. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...