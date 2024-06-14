FREE TO READ | Youth Day and born-free views

Our Youth Day publication traditionally focuses on issues affecting young people in our society. This year, as SA marks the 30th anniversary of our democracy, we use the opportunity to reflect on the views of people younger than 30 years old, those who were born into our democracy and who never felt the pain caused by apartheid. Their views reflect a maturity that goes way beyond their years, combined with an understanding that democracy has served up some good, but also some bad.
Clearly, while there are many challenges in SA, it is not all doom and gloom. As usual, we look at some of the issues facing young people, including unequal education, which contributes to the vicious cycle of poverty in our country.
We also look at some existing initiatives to tackle unemployment and the opportunities presented by sectors such as agriculture and technology. The views expressed in this publication — of young people and others dealing with issues facing the youth — give us a sense of optimism for the future of our country.
Maybe, just maybe, we will be able to realise the better society that we all deserve in the next 30 years of democracy, but hopefully, much sooner. We hope you enjoy the read.
Ryland Fisher, Editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
