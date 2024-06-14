The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has reached a mutual termination and separation agreement with acting CEO Masile Ramorwesi.
The agency said Ramorwesi, also its CFO, would stay until the end of July as he "possesses considerable institutional knowledge".
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande recently dissolved the NSFAS board and appointed an administrator, saying there were serious challenges in its business processes, IT systems, capacity, policies and control.
Masile Ramorwesi to exit NSFAS
