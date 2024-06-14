The N3 near the Pavilion in Durban was closed on Friday after a chemical spill.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said traffic was backed up in both directions as the chemical, believed to be hydrochloric acid, was blocking visibility.
The acid, which is used to manufacture fertilisers and dyes, is corrosive and can be harmful if inhaled and cause irritation to the eyes and skin.
Jamieson said they treated five patients — two policemen, workers and motorists — for inhalation and took them to hospital for further care.
Traffic was diverted and fire services were on scene to deal with the spill.
Provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Sindi Msimang said they were still trying to identify the driver who abandoned the truck.
“There was no crash and we believe the driver may be among the people who are on the side of the road. It seems the containers carrying the chemicals weren't secured properly and were damaged during transit, hence the spill.”
Msimang said the truck was carrying a mixed load of chemicals including hydrochloric acid.
N3 near Pavilion, KZN, closed after chemical spill
Image: ALS Paramedics
