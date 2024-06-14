South Africa

N3 near Pavilion, KZN, closed after chemical spill

14 June 2024 - 09:59 By TIMES LIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Traffic came to a standstill on the N3 in both directions after a chemical spill obstructed visibility.
Traffic came to a standstill on the N3 in both directions after a chemical spill obstructed visibility.
Image: ALS Paramedics

The N3 near the Pavilion in Durban was closed on Friday after a chemical spill.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said traffic was backed up in both directions as the chemical, believed to be hydrochloric acid, was blocking visibility.

The acid, which is used to manufacture fertilisers and dyes, is corrosive and can be harmful if inhaled and cause irritation to the eyes and skin.

Jamieson said they treated five patients — two policemen, workers and motorists — for inhalation and took them to hospital for further care.

Traffic was diverted and fire services were on scene to deal with the spill.

Provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Sindi Msimang said they were still trying to identify the driver who abandoned the truck. 

“There was no crash and we believe the driver may be among the people who are on the side of the road. It seems the containers carrying the chemicals weren't secured properly and were damaged during transit, hence the spill.”

Msimang said the truck was carrying a mixed load of chemicals including hydrochloric acid.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

SA's largest oil refinery sold for R1: will BP and Shell be held accountable for environmental damage?

In March 2022, Sapref closed after severe floods washed hydrocarbons, the primary compound of petrol, out of the refinery and onto a nearby beach.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil — study finds food gardens are at risk

Government and mining companies should appreciate the seriousness of the situation so that they can do something about it
News
2 weeks ago

'Say goodbye to Cape Town tourists if you don't stop marine pollution,' says ActionSA

Cape Town risks an exodus of tourists similar to eThekwini if it doesn’t stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean, ActionSA said on Monday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  2. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa
  3. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...