'Sanction awaits approval': Gauteng education on k-word racial slur at Pretoria Afrikaans school

“My daughter told me two boys at school called her a k****r and asked me 'what is a [k-word]?' I did not know what to say to her. I was in disbelief. This happened in front of other pupils. There were about six of them and it hit her as she was the only black child,” he said.
Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those implicated.
“The department is regrettably aware and views this matter in a very serious light. Accordingly, necessary disciplinary processes were instituted against the implicated learner, whereby the recommended sanction awaits the approval of the head of department,” Mabona told TimesLIVE.
Mabona said psychosocial support was offered to the victim, but the parents chose to use private services instead.
The father of the victim said the school offered counselling services, however he believed she needed more psychological assistance because she was suicidal.
“They wanted to give my daughter a counsellor but that was not going to help. The damage has already been done. I knew what was best for my daughter,” he said.
The EFF, along with the victim's father, visited the school on Thursday morning to engage with the principal and seek a resolution.
The father expressed his concerns, particularly regarding the school's handling of the incident and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings.
“They said to me that the outcome is not something that has to be rushed and that they could not tell us the outcome. Another reason was that fact that we are dealing with minors but I felt like I am a parent who is also involved. So I felt I need to know everything about the matter.”
“I do not understand why that information should be held back from me. I do not understand that aspect,” he said.
South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) provincial manager Zamantungwa Mbeki told TimesLIVE the incident has been registered for investigation.
“The commission will investigate the matter and contact the family on the way forward. Any child or parents affected by such an incident are encouraged to report the matter to the school and to the SAHRC so that measures can be taken,” Mbeki said.
Mbeki said there was an increase in bullying incidents at schools being reported to the commission.
“The commission has seen an increase in bullying in schools related to sexual orientation or gender identity in learners. The commission has partnered with NGOs such as OUT and Safer SA to conduct the trainings at schools. Some schools do not have specific policies which address racism, hate speech, or any form of discrimination. We encourage all schools to look at these policies particularly in the current climate where bullying in schools is on the rise,” she said.
The GDE called on parents to aid in enforcing discipline both inside and outside school environments.
“Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools. The department continues to appeal to parents to assist in enforcing discipline in and outside the school environment,” Mabona stated.
TimesLIVE
'Sanction awaits approval': Gauteng education on k-word racial slur at Pretoria Afrikaans school
Image: Hoerskool Die Wilger Facebook
