South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

14 June 2024 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
2 days ago

SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
News
1 week ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  2. Stellenbosch University adopts recommendation residence be closed South Africa
  3. R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...