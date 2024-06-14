The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has urged young people to stay at home and avoid being on the roads during the Youth Day holiday long weekend.
“We are trying to appeal to young people that if you are going to have fun and partake in alcohol, rather do that in the safety of your home where you don't need to drive. If your trip is not an emergency and is not essential, stay at home,” said RAF spokesperson McIntosh Polela.
He said statistics showed a rise in the number of accidents involving young people during holiday weekends.
“Young people are involved in 40% of accidents reported to the RAF. Every time Youth Day falls on a weekend we lose an average of 74 people, and most are between the ages of 15 and 34.
“Those people are just starting their lives. If you are 15 years old you are looking forward to finishing school and those who are in their 30s are starting their families. These are the people we look forward to contributing to the economy, but we are losing them in big numbers.”
Polela said he hoped the planned transport demerit system, which will penalise licence holders through a demerit points system for infringements on the roads, will see a decrease in the number of accidents, provided bribery does not rear its head.
“As soon as you've lost all your points, you will lose your driver's licence and will have to start all over again. However, we are worried that if we bring the demerit system, people will pay their way. Some traffic officers are susceptible to taking bribes, and we are worried that if we stiffen penalties and put in more law enforcement, it might not work.”
WATCH | RAF warns against Youth Day accidents
Young people are involved in 40% of crashes reported to the fund
Image: Karen Moolman
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has urged young people to stay at home and avoid being on the roads during the Youth Day holiday long weekend.
“We are trying to appeal to young people that if you are going to have fun and partake in alcohol, rather do that in the safety of your home where you don't need to drive. If your trip is not an emergency and is not essential, stay at home,” said RAF spokesperson McIntosh Polela.
He said statistics showed a rise in the number of accidents involving young people during holiday weekends.
“Young people are involved in 40% of accidents reported to the RAF. Every time Youth Day falls on a weekend we lose an average of 74 people, and most are between the ages of 15 and 34.
“Those people are just starting their lives. If you are 15 years old you are looking forward to finishing school and those who are in their 30s are starting their families. These are the people we look forward to contributing to the economy, but we are losing them in big numbers.”
Polela said he hoped the planned transport demerit system, which will penalise licence holders through a demerit points system for infringements on the roads, will see a decrease in the number of accidents, provided bribery does not rear its head.
“As soon as you've lost all your points, you will lose your driver's licence and will have to start all over again. However, we are worried that if we bring the demerit system, people will pay their way. Some traffic officers are susceptible to taking bribes, and we are worried that if we stiffen penalties and put in more law enforcement, it might not work.”
The Road Accident Fund requests people to stay put and not travel if they don't have to during the Youth Day long weekend. Tune into Newzroom Afrika DStv channel 405 for more.
READ MORE:
Road accidents are biggest cause of mortality among youth, RAF urges safe driving practices
Financial strain awaits uninsured motorists after crashes
South Africa is losing young, economically active people to road crashes: Chikunga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos