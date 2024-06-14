Two suspects appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Friday after the fatal shooting at a barber shop last weekend.
Athule Mtsha, 30, and Sithisa Masiko, 32, face four counts of murder, 11 of attempted murder, two of illegal possession of firearms, two of illegal possession of ammunition and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Three children, aged five, 11 and 12, and a 30-year-old man were killed in the shooting in Qwarha Street in Site C, Khayelitsha.
The accused were arrested earlier this week.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The legal representatives told the court they will be in a position to advise the court whether the accused will apply for bail after taking instructions from their clients during the consultation.”
The accused asked the state to give them a summary of facts indicating how they were linked to the case.
“The state agreed to that but added that the two accused were identified by one of the victims during an identity parade as being on the scene and being the shooters,” said Ntabazalila.
The court heard Mtsha has two pending cases of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of a vehicle and a case of drunk driving that needs to be reinstated after it had been provisionally withdrawn pending finalisation of investigations.
Masiko also has a pending case of robbery with aggravating circumstances and another for possession of stolen property.
Ntabazalila said the state intends to oppose bail should the accused apply.
“It will do so as it believes the accused will attempt to interfere with witnesses and the investigation, seek to undermine the justice system, their release will undermine public safety and security, their release will put public lives at risk, they may continue committing schedule one offences and may evade the trial.”
The case was postponed to June 19.
TimesLIVE
Witness has identified shooters in barber shop murder case, says NPA
Image: 123RF
Two suspects appeared in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Friday after the fatal shooting at a barber shop last weekend.
Athule Mtsha, 30, and Sithisa Masiko, 32, face four counts of murder, 11 of attempted murder, two of illegal possession of firearms, two of illegal possession of ammunition and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Three children, aged five, 11 and 12, and a 30-year-old man were killed in the shooting in Qwarha Street in Site C, Khayelitsha.
The accused were arrested earlier this week.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The legal representatives told the court they will be in a position to advise the court whether the accused will apply for bail after taking instructions from their clients during the consultation.”
The accused asked the state to give them a summary of facts indicating how they were linked to the case.
“The state agreed to that but added that the two accused were identified by one of the victims during an identity parade as being on the scene and being the shooters,” said Ntabazalila.
The court heard Mtsha has two pending cases of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of a vehicle and a case of drunk driving that needs to be reinstated after it had been provisionally withdrawn pending finalisation of investigations.
Masiko also has a pending case of robbery with aggravating circumstances and another for possession of stolen property.
Ntabazalila said the state intends to oppose bail should the accused apply.
“It will do so as it believes the accused will attempt to interfere with witnesses and the investigation, seek to undermine the justice system, their release will undermine public safety and security, their release will put public lives at risk, they may continue committing schedule one offences and may evade the trial.”
The case was postponed to June 19.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack
Two suspects nabbed for barber shop shooting in Khayelitsha that left four dead
Manhunt for suspect who gunned down SAPS constable in Khayelitsha
Tavern owner builds 22-unit apartment block on property zoned single residential
Public protector finds courts, cops and social development not adequately dealing with GBV victims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos