Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has died.
Myeni's death was announced by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Saturday afternoon.
“It is indeed with a heavy heart to confirm that indeed the chairperson of the foundation, Myeni has passed on last night [Friday],” said Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.
“The family is grieving heavily and is requesting privacy from the media. I will not be doing any media enquiries,” Manyi said.
“The family is still dealing with these sad developments and will not be entertaining any media enquiries. The foundation is requesting the media to respect the family's position,” he added.
In May this year, the Johannesburg high court postponed the corruption case of Trevor Mathenjwa and Myeni to November 21.
This was because Myeni had been in hospital.
TimesLIVE previously quoted Investigative Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame as saying Myeni and Mathenjwa were facing corruption and fraud charges linked to Bosasa involving about R300,000.
She was out on a R10,000 bail.
Myeni, who was the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, was accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary, Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director.
Myeni allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay home from May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She was further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and people close to her from Bosasa for more than R107,000.
TimesLIVE
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni has died
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has died.
Myeni's death was announced by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Saturday afternoon.
“It is indeed with a heavy heart to confirm that indeed the chairperson of the foundation, Myeni has passed on last night [Friday],” said Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.
“The family is grieving heavily and is requesting privacy from the media. I will not be doing any media enquiries,” Manyi said.
“The family is still dealing with these sad developments and will not be entertaining any media enquiries. The foundation is requesting the media to respect the family's position,” he added.
In May this year, the Johannesburg high court postponed the corruption case of Trevor Mathenjwa and Myeni to November 21.
This was because Myeni had been in hospital.
TimesLIVE previously quoted Investigative Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame as saying Myeni and Mathenjwa were facing corruption and fraud charges linked to Bosasa involving about R300,000.
She was out on a R10,000 bail.
Myeni, who was the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, was accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary, Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director.
Myeni allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay home from May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She was further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and people close to her from Bosasa for more than R107,000.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November
Prosecutors must ensure Myeni case is not bungled
Oh joy, the giggling hyena has been arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos