IN PICS | Soweto resident celebrates 100 years of love
Her abundant love for her children, relatives and neighbours is what helped Gogo Nthatheni Velelambeu to reach a centenary age.
In a time when reaching a 100-year milestone is considered near impossible, for Gogo Nthatheni, it was made possible by the love she shows and shares with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Magogo is someone who didn't only raise her children but also raised children of her relatives who even stayed with her in Diepkloof," said her daughter Florence Nembudani.
She said her mother used to sell old clothes as her trade back in the day. Due to her generosity, she would, on occasion, select clothes and give them to her neighbours' children and her relatives' children.
"She will choose clothes for those kids. She reaches this milestone because of love. Her children and grandchildren also consistently show her love. They always call her to find out about her wellbeing," she said.
Gogo Nthatheni celebrated her 100th birthday in Diepkloof on Saturday with her children, relatives, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Florence said whenever her mother starts to complain about pain or not feeling well, the family and grandchildren always avail themselves and ensure that she consults the doctors.
Gogo Nthatheni was born in Venda and Limpopo. When she arrived in Gauteng she stayed in Alexandra Township, in Johannesburg North and in the 1950's, moved to Diepkloof in Soweto.
