South Africa

Investigating Directorate denies report it is after Gwede Mantashe

16 June 2024 - 15:28 By TimesLIVE
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe.
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The Investigating Directorate says it has not decided on nor discussed an “imminent arrest” of ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. 

The Sunday World newspaper reported that law enforcement agencies were circling Mantashe with a plan to arrest him soon. It said this was after he received security upgrades at his properties in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape from catering and security firm Bosasa. 

ID spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on Sunday the directorate did not comment on its investigations. 

“However we have deemed it necessary to correct the misstatements attributed to our office. We wish to state it clearly that this office has not decided nor discussed any ‘imminent arrest’ of Mr Mantashe,” Mamothame said. 

He said the comments reflected in that article were not from the ID. 

“We urge to be given space to discharge our mandate without any unnecessary and unwarranted speculations and will do so without any fear, favour or prejudice.” 

In the state capture commission report released in March 2022, its chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo recommended further investigations into Mantashe by authorities. 

Zondo said there was “reasonable suspicion” that Mantashe received the free installations for his homes knowing that this was done to seek, though him, influence in terms of the departments that Bosasa did, or sought to do, business with.

In response at the time, Mantashe said: “The report itself says there is no prima facie case. That is why they have referred it for further investigation because there is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover prima facie evidence. That case is not there now.” 

TimesLIVE

