South Africa

Police arrest man with suspected stolen copper cables in Orkney

16 June 2024 - 14:31 By TimesLIVE
The 45-year-old man could not explain why he was in possession of suspected stolen cable.
The 45-year-old man could not explain why he was in possession of suspected stolen cable.
Image: SAPS

Police in Orkney in North West arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday morning after they found suspected stolen copper cables in his vehicle.

The man was driving from Leeudoringstad to Orkney when he was stopped at a roadblock.

During the search, the police found copper cables in the boot of the car and the man was arrested after failing to account for the possession.”

The man is expected to appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of possession of copper cables and tampering with essential infrastructure.

