Police in Orkney in North West arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday morning after they found suspected stolen copper cables in his vehicle.
The man was driving from Leeudoringstad to Orkney when he was stopped at a roadblock.
“During the search, the police found copper cables in the boot of the car and the man was arrested after failing to account for the possession.”
The man is expected to appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of possession of copper cables and tampering with essential infrastructure.
TimesLIVE
Police arrest man with suspected stolen copper cables in Orkney
Image: SAPS
Police in Orkney in North West arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday morning after they found suspected stolen copper cables in his vehicle.
The man was driving from Leeudoringstad to Orkney when he was stopped at a roadblock.
“During the search, the police found copper cables in the boot of the car and the man was arrested after failing to account for the possession.”
The man is expected to appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of possession of copper cables and tampering with essential infrastructure.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Man 'chasing snake' sentenced to 30 years in jail for stealing Telkom cellphone tower batteries
Joburg residents urged not to panic-buy in response to water maintenance outages
Jobless youth an opportunity, not a burden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos