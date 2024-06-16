South Africa

Police nab suspects, drugs and guns in Vredenburg anti-gang operation

16 June 2024 - 11:36 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police confiscated drugs and unlicensed firearms during an anti-gang operation in Vredenburg.
CONFISCATED Police confiscated drugs and unlicensed firearms during an anti-gang operation in Vredenburg.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police arrested two men in possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms in Vredenburg on Friday evening.

The arrests formed part of a police operation to combat ongoing gang conflict in the Vredenburg area, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The operation involves both the local Vredenburg police and the police anti-gang unit.

“The members conducted a crime-combating operation in the Vredenburg policing precinct to quell ongoing gang conflict in the area,” the statement said.

“They ensued with a search of two identified premises and confiscated three firearms, a .38 special revolver and two 9mm pistols with ammunition as well as Mandrax tablets”

The suspects, aged 29 and 40, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as drugs.

The suspects are due to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Counterfeit conundrum - from fake to fabulous

What happens to the huge quantities of counterfeit clothing seized in South Africa every month? Leonie Wagner finds out
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Counterfeit couture: ‘We must make it harder for these syndicates to copy’

Sought-after designers like Gert-Johan Coetzee, Thebe Magugu and Maxhosa have been struggling with fake replicas of their high-end designs flooding ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

L’Oréal South Africa complaint against copy cat competitor upheld

‘Your product is an imitation,’ advertising regulator tells beauty product manufacturer ordered to amend their packaging
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Justice served, but six of my family are gone forever: Transport minister ... South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni was sabotaged because Zuma appointed her, says airline union News
  3. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  4. IN PICS | Soweto gogo celebrates '100 years of love' South Africa
  5. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...