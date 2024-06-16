Western Cape police arrested two men in possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms in Vredenburg on Friday evening.
The arrests formed part of a police operation to combat ongoing gang conflict in the Vredenburg area, police said in a statement on Sunday.
The operation involves both the local Vredenburg police and the police anti-gang unit.
“The members conducted a crime-combating operation in the Vredenburg policing precinct to quell ongoing gang conflict in the area,” the statement said.
“They ensued with a search of two identified premises and confiscated three firearms, a .38 special revolver and two 9mm pistols with ammunition as well as Mandrax tablets”
The suspects, aged 29 and 40, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as drugs.
The suspects are due to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Police nab suspects, drugs and guns in Vredenburg anti-gang operation
Image: SAPS
