South Africa

JMPD member attacked and critically injured in pursuit of wanted suspect in Douglasdale

17 June 2024 - 11:26
A JMPD officer sustained critical injuries after being attacked while tactical response unit officers were following up a lead on a person suspected of drug dealing.
Image: Supplied

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has expressed concern after an attack on an officer in Bloubosrand, Randburg, on Sunday.

The officer was critically injured when he was attacked as he and his colleagues from the tactical response unit were following up information about a person suspected of drug dealing.

According to the metro police, when they approached the suspect and identified themselves as police officials he called for reinforcement, alleging a robbery.

This led to a violent attack on one of the officers.

During the ensuing events two suspects were shot, one was critically wounded and taken to Olivedale Hospital and the other sustained a hand wound. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and subsequently arrested.

“Backup was requested and officers from the JMPD, SAPS and Gauteng traffic police responded to the scene. A third suspect, who transported the critically wounded suspect to hospital, was identified by the officers and apprehended. The officer’s firearm was recovered by Douglasdale police and a police vehicle was damaged in the incident,” said the JMPD.

The critically injured officer required an emergency airlift to Milpark Hospital.

According to the JMPD, an investigation is under way by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

“The JMPD condemns this act of violence against a law enforcement officer performing his duty. The department commends the bravery of the members for their swift response. We extend our best wishes to the officer for a speedy and full recovery.

The metro department said the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers their officers face every day.

“We remain committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Johannesburg and will not be deterred by these senseless attacks.”

A case of attempted murder and public violence has been opened at Douglasdale police.

TimesLIVE

