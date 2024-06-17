South Africa

Police offer R100K reward for help to find man behind Soshanguve shack fire where two children were killed

17 June 2024 - 09:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dennis Nyatsunga/Ngobeni, also known as Shumba, is sought by police.
Dennis Nyatsunga/Ngobeni, also known as Shumba, is sought by police.
Image: Supplied

A R100,000 reward is on offer for information about the man allegedly behind multiple murders in Soshanguve.

Dennis Nyatsunga, or Ngobeni, also known as Shumba, is wanted for the murder of four people in Soshanguve and Akasia, including two girls aged four and seven who were burnt in a shack on June 2.

It is alleged the man was after the girls’ father who was not at home at the time of the incident.

Suspect arrested in connection with murders of four people in Soshanguve, including two girls

Police have confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the murders of four people, including two young girls, in Soshanguve last week.
News
5 days ago

“It is reported Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa. He is said to be using a fraudulent passport and asylum seeker papers. The suspect is short and dark in complexion,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The Mozambican is believed to be among the group of suspects who shot at six people in a shebeen in Changing Spot informal settlement where a man and woman were killed and four others wounded.

The group reportedly left the shebeen before heading to the shack in the same area and set it alight, killing the two girls inside.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Lt-Col Andile Manyaki on 082 413 2141.

“He also faces charges of attempted murder and arson. The public are advised not to attempt to apprehend the suspect because he is considered armed and dangerous,” said Masondo.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

I froze when I saw my 'dead brother' alive, says sister of Soshanguve man alleged to have died in house fire

The sister of the man who allegedly faked his death for insurance payouts has testified how she froze when she saw her brother was alive and ...
News
6 days ago

Mom finds slain daughter clutching teddybear, younger child who hid under bed

'You will die because your father loves money', gunman told two small children killed in Soshanguve.
News
1 week ago

Two additional suspects arrested also not yet linked to Ditebogo Phalane’s murder

Two additional suspects arrested this week in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr have also not yet been charged for his ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Justice served, but six of my family are gone forever: Transport minister ... South Africa
  2. Investigating Directorate denies report it is after Gwede Mantashe South Africa
  3. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa
  4. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...