South Africa

Truck driver burnt to death in Landies Hill crash

17 June 2024 - 10:53 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A truck driver burnt to death in his vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
A truck driver burnt to death in his vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo

A truck driver was burnt beyond recognition in a crash on the R617 at Landies Hill near Boston in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday.

Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said upon their arrival on the scene shortly after 3pm, the truck was on fire with firefighters attending to the blaze.

“The driver was trapped in the vehicle while the passenger was found outside the vehicle in a serious condition, requiring urgent medical care,” said Robertson.

When the fire was extinguished the charred remains of the driver were found in the vehicle. 

Police were investigating the cause of the crash. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four killed in KZN as vehicle rolls down embankment

Four people were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling left the road and landed on its roof on an embankment near Howick in ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Road safety is a societal obligation

Those who use vehicles as weapons to harm and kill should be treated and punished accordingly
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Truck driver who drove into oncoming traffic for 1.2km gets 20 years for 20 deaths

Mothers weep as speeding coal truck driver sentenced to 20 years for 20 murders
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Justice served, but six of my family are gone forever: Transport minister ... South Africa
  2. Investigating Directorate denies report it is after Gwede Mantashe South Africa
  3. We had an affair and my husband got suspicious, says woman implicated in ... South Africa
  4. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...