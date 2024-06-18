South Africa

Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house

18 June 2024 - 07:16 By TimesLIVE
Fake SIM cards were being manufactured at a house in Sandton. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Officers from the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit arrested 45 people after a bust at a house in Sandton where counterfeit SIM cards were manufactured.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers on Friday found thousands of SIM cards from all South African mobile cellphone networks and a substantial number of computers.

"Technicians from some of the mobile cellphone networks were called to the scene where they confirmed the SIM cards were imitations."

Masondo said 43 suspected illegal immigrants and two South Africans were arrested. They are facing charges that include contravention of the Cyber Crime Act and fraud.

TimesLIVE

