South Africa

Sama calls for cabinet downsizing to better fund healthcare

18 June 2024 - 13:30
The South African Medical Association has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider downsizing the cabinet. Stock photo.
The South African Medical Association has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider downsizing the cabinet.
The South African Medical Association (Sama) has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider downsizing the new cabinet.

This would allow the reallocation of funding to address the most pressing needs in the healthcare system, resulting in better service delivery and health outcomes for all South Africans, Sama said on Monday.

“Our nation faces significant health challenges, including a shortage of doctors, a healthcare infrastructure that is collapsing as well as insufficient medical supplies. These challenges are worsened by budget constraints that limit our capacity to respond effectively to the health needs of our population,” Sama CEO Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida said.

By reducing the size of the cabinet, substantial financial resources could be redirected to, among other things, improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring hospitals and clinics are adequately equipped to handle patient loads and provide high-quality care.

Nodikida said the association believes a leaner government structure would not only yield financial savings but also promote efficiency and accountability.

“A deputy minister’s salary, for example, is about R2m per annum, excluding fringe benefits, personal staff members and VIP security detail costs. Reports have indicated slashing the cabinet to 15 ministers could save the country about R5bn which could fill about 4,000 healthcare posts.

“The health sector, often regarded as the backbone of societal wellbeing, stands to benefit immensely from the additional funding. This move would demonstrate a strong commitment to the health and future of our nation. We call upon the [government] to engage in a consultative process with relevant stakeholders to explore the potential benefits of this strategic budget reallocation for the health of the nation.”

