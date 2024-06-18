South Africa

Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police

18 June 2024 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One suspect was seen on a dashcam video after two people were shot dead during a robbery of a bread truck in Delft on May 15.
One suspect was seen on a dashcam video after two people were shot dead during a robbery of a bread truck in Delft on May 15.
Image: Screenshot

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape Town, last month.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said on Tuesday the 38-year-old was traced by the investigating team on Sunday to the Delft Day Hospital, where he was being treated after a scuffle with community members who accused him of robbery.

"The investigating team visited the hospital, recognised the suspect and placed him under arrest. He provided a false name and details to the hospital administrators."

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Pojie said the suspect had been identified during an initial stage of the investigation, but evaded arrest until the weekend breakthrough.

The suspect and his accomplices robbed a bread delivery truck in Symphony Way, Delft, on May 16, fatally wounding the two staff members in the vehicle.

The accomplices are yet to be arrested.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police probe gruesome Cape Town bread truck killings captured on dashcam

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for a gruesome double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape ...
News
4 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The cold-blooded murder of five-year-old Ditebogo is the final straw

I write about Soshanguve not because it is special, but because it is the norm
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Three bread company employees arrested for ‘lying about 'hijacking’

Three employees from a bread company have been arrested after cash was found hidden in their load, casting doubt on their alleged hijacking.
News
3 months ago

JMPD member attacked and critically injured in pursuit of wanted suspect in Douglasdale

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has expressed concern after an attack on an officer in Bloubosrand, Randburg, on Sunday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house South Africa
  2. Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police South Africa
  3. Recovering addict Alostro: ‘I sold my house, car and studio and slept on the ... South Africa
  4. Numsa slams Mercedes plan to axe more than 700 jobs in Mzansi news
  5. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...