South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Accused back in the dock for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

18 June 2024 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 when men entered the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus, where the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star was visiting with friends.

READ MORE:

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
6 days ago

SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
News
1 week ago

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
3 weeks ago
