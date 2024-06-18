The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 when men entered the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus, where the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star was visiting with friends.
WATCH LIVE | Accused back in the dock for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
