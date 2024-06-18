The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumes in the East London regional court on Tuesday.
The pair are expected to take the stand in their defence. Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a firearm in a public area.
The charges stem from the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
WATCH LIVE | Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case
