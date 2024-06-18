South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case

18 June 2024 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumes in the East London regional court on Tuesday.

The pair are expected to take the stand in their defence. Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a firearm in a public area.

The charges stem from the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa ‘protected by judges’: Malema launches new attack on judiciary after Sona bruise

Missing out on the state of the nation address did not sit well with EFF leader Julius Malema after the Western Cape High Court set aside the party's ...
Politics
4 months ago

EFF slams judge Mokgoatlheng’s ‘fighting like in parliament’ remarks

The EFF has criticised judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, for his remarks condemning a scuffle in court ...
Politics
6 months ago

WATCH | Malema not sorry for ‘incompetent white magistrate’ remarks as Judges Matter demand an apology

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not apologise for labelling magistrate Twanet Olivier an 'incompetent white magistrate' after he lost a bid to ...
News
7 months ago

Judgment day for EFF leader Julius Malema in gun discharge case

The East London magistrate's court will rule in EFF leader Julius Malema's gun discharge case on Thursday.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house South Africa
  2. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  3. Investigating Directorate denies report it is after Gwede Mantashe South Africa
  4. JMPD member attacked and critically injured in pursuit of wanted suspect in ... South Africa
  5. Police offer R100K reward for help to find man behind Soshanguve shack fire ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...