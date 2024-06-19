A woman allegedly posing as a doctor was apprehended at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital on Tuesday night.
“The bogus ‘doctor’ was handed over to the police and spent the night in custody,” the Gauteng health department said in a statement.
The facility's management opened a case at a local police station and the suspect was expected to appear before court soon.
Both the hospital and police are investigating to establish the circumstances under which the woman gained access to the hospital.
“Unqualified individuals posing as medical professionals put innocent lives at risk. It is a criminal offence to impersonate healthcare professionals and to practise while not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa,” the department said.
'Bogus doctor' apprehended at Tembisa Hospital
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
